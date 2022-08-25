2 Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Dallas Artist: PD

Two men are in custody, accused of shooting a Dallas artist as he jogged on the Sante Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month, police say.

Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were booked into the Dallas County Jail on Aug. 18, police records show. Both face multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Antonio "Tony" Lechuga says it felt like someone hit him with a bat when he was shot while running July 15.

“Just minding my own business. I remember hearing the shots and I remember thinking they were in the distance,” Lechuga recalled to NBC DFW in early August. “Felt like I got hit with a bat in my stomach or someone knocked the wind out of me."

He was taken by ambulance to the ICU where he stayed for a week. He has since been recovering at a hospital.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Dallas police spoke with multiple witnesses, including two people who told police they were the intended targets of the shooting and Lechuga appeared to have been caught in the crossfire.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to two gangs who have been involved in recent crimes across Dallas and Garland. The same gangs are tied to the June murder of 14-year-old Jordan Perez at an Old East Dallas park, the affidavit stated.

Uvalle is held on $225,000 bond and Chapa on $450,000 bond, police records showed. It is unclear if the two are represented by attorneys.