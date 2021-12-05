2 Arrested in Connection to Deadly Hit-and-Run: Police

Police say they have made two arrests in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old woman last week.

Linda Pearson was struck by a vehicle while she walked her dog at the intersection of Ferguson Road and Highwood Drive on Nov. 26, Dallas police said.

Police said they believed two vehicles were racing at the time of the crash.

Police said 19-year-old Brayan Ontiveros Montoya was charged with racing on a highway causing bodily injury and accident involving death and posted bond.

Dallas Police Department

Authorities did not release the name Sunday of the second person arrested in connection to the hit-and-run.