2 Arrested, Charged in Connection to Deadly Shooting at Dallas Concert Venue

Two men have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Dallas concert venue in April.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers arrested Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, on Wednesday and charged them with felony deadly conduct.

Police said the charges stem from the shooting that happened on April 2 on Cleveland Road.

Officers responded to a shooting at an unpermitted trail ride and concert at 5050 Cleveland Road at around 12:13 a.m. Promoters for the event called it the "Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party."

Dallas police said 16 people, including four minors, were shot during the concert. A 17th person was also injured at the scene, but not by gunfire.

Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, was killed in the shooting. Gilmore is reported to have been shot in the head near the stage and died at the scene.

The people injured in the shooting have been identified by Dallas Police as 20-year-old Christian Adams, 22-year-old Jazmin Anderson, 24-year old Randy Davis, 25-year-old Forlando Dean, 29-year-old Breanna Gray, 24-year-old Ashley Jones, 24-year-old Willie Martin, 22-year-old Madison May, 18-year-old Jamal Rylander, 29-year-old Terra Starks, 24-year-old Sebastian Williams and four unnamed juveniles ages 13, 14, 14 and 15. DPD said late Monday 18-year-old Raquel Simon was also injured as a result of the shooting incident.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that after a fight that broke out at the event, Calhoun and Givens both fired handguns into the crowd.

Givens and Calhoun were taken to the Dallas County Jail. Bond will be determined by a magistrate.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said. Officers are working to identify other suspects who fired weapons and other suspects involved in the fight leading up to the shooting.

The Homicide Unit asks anyone with video footage or pictures from the scene on the night of the shooting to please upload them to this link.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.