2 Arrested, Charged After Police Chase From Garland to Dallas Involving U-Haul

Two men are in custody after a police chase from Garland to Dallas involving a U-Haul.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers received a report that several individuals were stealing building materials from a residential construction site in the 2700 block of Dodson Street and loading them into a U-Haul at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said when the officers turned on their patrol vehicle's overhead lights, the U-Haul sped away, leaving one male behind.

The male left at the construction site, identified as 37-year-old Gerald Milton Winters of Mesquite, was apprehended at the scene, police said.

The U-Haul fled south towards LBJ Freeway, leading officers on a pursuit through Mesquite and into Dallas.

According to police, he driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Ronnie Dale Sullivan of Dallas, was taken into custody in the 500 block of South Corinth Street.

The Dallas Police Department and DPD Air 1 assisted in the chase, Garland police said.

Investigators found roofing materials in the back of the U-Haul that they believe to have been stolen from the construction site, police said.

According to Garland police, officers are attempting to identify a third suspect who was dropped off from the U-Haul in Dallas during the chase.

Police said the third individual is described as a female with long black hair.

Sullivan is charged with evading arrest and theft with two or more previous convictions. Police said Sullivan has a felony theft warrant out in Grand Prairie.

According to police, Winters is charged with theft $750 to $2,500.

Both Sullivan and Winters are currently being held in the Garland Jail.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.