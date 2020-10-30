Garland

2 Arrested, Charged After Police Chase From Garland to Dallas Involving U-Haul

Investigators found roofing materials in the back of the U-Haul that they believe to have been stolen from the construction site, police said

Metro

Two men are in custody after a police chase from Garland to Dallas involving a U-Haul.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers received a report that several individuals were stealing building materials from a residential construction site in the 2700 block of Dodson Street and loading them into a U-Haul at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said when the officers turned on their patrol vehicle's overhead lights, the U-Haul sped away, leaving one male behind.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 45 mins ago

Teach for America DFW Closing Education Gap in Minority Communities

The male left at the construction site, identified as 37-year-old Gerald Milton Winters of Mesquite, was apprehended at the scene, police said.

The U-Haul fled south towards LBJ Freeway, leading officers on a pursuit through Mesquite and into Dallas.

According to police, he driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Ronnie Dale Sullivan of Dallas, was taken into custody in the 500 block of South Corinth Street.

The Dallas Police Department and DPD Air 1 assisted in the chase, Garland police said.

Investigators found roofing materials in the back of the U-Haul that they believe to have been stolen from the construction site, police said.

According to Garland police, officers are attempting to identify a third suspect who was dropped off from the U-Haul in Dallas during the chase.

Police said the third individual is described as a female with long black hair.

Sullivan is charged with evading arrest and theft with two or more previous convictions. Police said Sullivan has a felony theft warrant out in Grand Prairie.

According to police, Winters is charged with theft $750 to $2,500.

Both Sullivan and Winters are currently being held in the Garland Jail.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.

This article tagged under:

GarlandDallasMesquiteGarland Police Departmentpolice chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us