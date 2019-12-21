2 Arrested After Stealing Woman’s Purse, Knocking Her to Ground

Officers arrested two men Saturday after they stole a woman's purse and knocked her to the ground at a Walmart in Rockwall, police say.
The robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart in the 800 block of W. Rusk Street, Rockwall police wrote in a Facebook post.
Police posted surveillance video of two men walking into the story behind a woman pushing a shopping cart. One of the men grabs the woman's purse out of her shopping cart and turns to run, knocking the woman down in the process.
Police said they received information that the men used the woman's credit cards near Broadway Boulevard in Garland.