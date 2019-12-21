2 Arrested After Stealing Woman’s Purse, Knocking Her to Ground

Officers arrested two men Saturday after they stole a woman's purse and knocked her to the ground at a Walmart in Rockwall, police say.

The robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart in the 800 block of W. Rusk Street, Rockwall police wrote in a Facebook post.

*Update* Officers from the Rockwall Police Department received information that the suspects were using the victim's credit cards near Broadway in Garland. RPD officers responded to that area to see if they could locate the suspects. A member of the RPD K9 unit spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on them. The vehicle fled from the officer and a short pursuit ensued. The suspects ultimately pulled over and were taken into custody without incident. Excellent police work!CAPTURED!! Thank you everyone! 🚨 Robbery Alert 🚨 Approximately 30 minutes ago, a robbery occurred at the Neighborhood Walmart, 850 W Rusk. The Rockwall Police Department is seeking any information regarding these two suspects in the video. They are believed to have left the scene in a gray Ford Escort/Fusion. Please contact 972-771-7724 with any information that you may have. If we obtain more information we will share it. Posted by Rockwall Police Department on Saturday, December 21, 2019

Police posted surveillance video of two men walking into the story behind a woman pushing a shopping cart. One of the men grabs the woman's purse out of her shopping cart and turns to run, knocking the woman down in the process.

Police said they received information that the men used the woman's credit cards near Broadway Boulevard in Garland.

When an officer attempted to pull the men over, they briefly fled before pulling over, police said.

Police said the two men were arrested without incident.