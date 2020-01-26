2 Arrested After Pursuit, Robbery: Denton Police

Denton

Artavius Johnson and Daekwon Jackson were arrested Saturday night

Two people were arrested Saturday night after leading Denton police on a pursuit following a robbery.

Two people were arrested Saturday night after leading Denton police on a pursuit following a robbery. 

Officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. for a report that two people ran off with a laptop and cell phone  

At about 7:30 p.m., two people were trying to sell a laptop in the 2300 block of South Loop 288 when a male took the victim’s phone and computer and fled in a vehicle, police said. 

The victims provided a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate, and an officer spotted the vehicle shortly after. 

The vehicle kept going when the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, and stopped near Oak Street. The driver got out and ran away, police said. 

The passenger, 18-year-old Daekwon Jackson, was taken into custody on an outstanding theft warrant. He was charged with failure to identify and robbery. 

Law enforcement from the University of North Texas and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, a police dog from Northlake and a helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the search. 

With the aid of the helicopter, 17-year-old Artavius Johnson was taken into custody near the storage yard of 84 Lumber, police said. 

Johnson was charged with evading arrest, fleeing a police officer and robbery.

