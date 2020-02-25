Dallas

2 Arrested After Police Chase in South Dallas

Woman who owned car may have been kidnapped, police say

By Scott Gordon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A police chase Tuesday involving a woman who may have been kidnapped ended when her car stopped between two houses in South Dallas.

Officers arrested the female driver and male passenger in the 400 block of Krueger Street.

The car belonged to an Irving woman in her mid-60s who was in the back seat, police said.

Investigators are treating her as a victim, but it’s not clear how or where she may have been kidnapped.

During the chase she was waving her arms frantically, police said.

The chase started about 4:30 p.m. when officers tried to stop the car for speeding in a school zone and the driver fled, police said.

