Seagoville

2 Arrested After Police Chase From Seagoville to Downtown Dallas: Police

The suspects, a female and male, both had outstanding warrants, police said

Seagoville Police Department

Two people are in police custody after a chase from Seagoville to Dallas.

According to police, Seagoville police officers tracked down a woman who recently escaped from Hutchins State Jail. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the woman around 11 p.m., but she did not stop and an almost hour long pursuit ensued. 

Police said the pursuit went from I-45 to downtown Dallas, down I-35E to I-67, and west on I-20 before eventually ending on Beltline Road between Maritime Way and Eagle Ford Drive.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas County 3 hours ago

Local Organization Gives 2,000 Meals During Holiday Giveaway

During the chase, police learned that the suspect vehicle has been stolen by individuals who are known to have shootouts with police, police said.

The pursuit ended quickly without incident. The suspects, a female and male, both had outstanding warrants, police said.

Multiple municipalities including the Mesquite Police Department, Mesquite K-9, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Dallas K-9, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Hutchins Police Department were all involved in the chase.

This article tagged under:

SeagovilleDallaspolice chaseSeagoville police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us