2 Arrested After Police Chase From Seagoville to Downtown Dallas: Police

Two people are in police custody after a chase from Seagoville to Dallas.

According to police, Seagoville police officers tracked down a woman who recently escaped from Hutchins State Jail. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the woman around 11 p.m., but she did not stop and an almost hour long pursuit ensued.

Police said the pursuit went from I-45 to downtown Dallas, down I-35E to I-67, and west on I-20 before eventually ending on Beltline Road between Maritime Way and Eagle Ford Drive.

During the chase, police learned that the suspect vehicle has been stolen by individuals who are known to have shootouts with police, police said.

The pursuit ended quickly without incident. The suspects, a female and male, both had outstanding warrants, police said.

Multiple municipalities including the Mesquite Police Department, Mesquite K-9, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Dallas K-9, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Hutchins Police Department were all involved in the chase.