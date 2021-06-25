2 Arrested, 1 Wanted in Connection With Murder of Sachse Man

Police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third in connection with the death of a Sachse 38-year-old father of three.

Officers said around 5:51 p.m. on June 7, they responded to a home on the 3500 block of Glenhaven Drive after someone called for for a welfare check.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Inside, they found Salah Eid's body, police said.

Sachse police and the Texas Rangers have been actively investigating Eid's death as a homicide.

According to police, officers obtained evidence implicating 29-year-old Zachary Wayne Shoppa, 31-year-old Taylor Nichole James, and 40-year-old Brandon Duepree Dale in Eid's death.

Capital Murder warrants have been issued for all three suspects, police said.

On June 17, Taylor James was arrested in Wharton and is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail with a bond set at one million dollars.

Zachary Shoppa was arrested on June 18 in Sealy and is currently being held in the Ft. Bend County Jail with a bond set at one million dollars, police said.

Brandon Dale has not been apprehended by police.

According to police, Dale is 5'11" and weights 235 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brandon Dale or other information concerning this crime should contact Sachse police Sgt. Chris Burns at 972-495-2005.