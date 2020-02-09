2 Armed Men Attempt to Rob a Whataburger in Fort Worth

Two men attempted to rob a Whataburger in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at a Whataburger at 6469 Brentwood Stair Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said two men entered the restaurant and demanded money from the employees. The men wore hoodies over their faces and pointed guns at the employees.

The employees fled to the back of the store and the suspects left the store with nothing, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspects.