2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead Inside Granbury Home Likely a Triple Murder-Suicide

The deaths of four people found shot to death inside a Granbury home Friday afternoon is being investigated as a triple murder-suicide.

Granbury police said Friday afternoon officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Kathy Lane. Officers arrived shortly before 3 p.m. and eventually entered the home.

Inside the home, officers said they found the bodies of four people, two adults, and two children.

The adults were identified by police as 36-year-old Marcus Buchanan and 34-year-old Rita Buchanan. The children, two girls ages 13 and 3, were not identified and police did not say if the children were related to each other or the adults.

Police said all four had been shot and that "there was evidence at the scene that was consistent with a murder-suicide."

Officials said the investigation is ongoing but that, "at this time, there is no evidence of anyone else being involved in this incident."

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.