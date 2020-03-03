Forney

2 Accused Porch Pirates Arrested in Forney

Forney-Police-Cars-090514
NBC 5 News

Two people have been arrested, accused of stealing packages from front porches in Forney.

On Monday evening, officers with the Forney Police Department spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in a theft earlier in the day.

After stopping the driver, officers found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside the car.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 27 mins ago

Man Gets 5 Years for Lying to FBI in Probe of Texas Attack

district 24 1 hour ago

District 24: 12 Democrats, Republicans Fight for Seat Vacated by Kenny Marchant

38-year-old Victoria Mendoza of Garland and 47-year-old Daniel Sias of Dallas were both arrested and are facing charges.

Investigators said Sias admitted to stealing property from porches, but no property was found inside the car.

Police continue to investigate and additional charges are likely.

This article tagged under:

Forney
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us