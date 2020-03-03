2 Accused Porch Pirates Arrested in Forney

Two people have been arrested, accused of stealing packages from front porches in Forney.

On Monday evening, officers with the Forney Police Department spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in a theft earlier in the day.

After stopping the driver, officers found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside the car.

38-year-old Victoria Mendoza of Garland and 47-year-old Daniel Sias of Dallas were both arrested and are facing charges.

Investigators said Sias admitted to stealing property from porches, but no property was found inside the car.

Police continue to investigate and additional charges are likely.