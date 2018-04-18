2 Years Later: Hunt for Missy Bevers' Killer Continues

The quest for answers in the murder of mother and fitness instructor Missy Bevers continues two years after her death.

Bevers was killed when she arrived at the church to teach an early-morning fitness class at Creekside Church in Midlothian on April 18, 2016.

Surveillance video from inside the church showed a person wearing makeshift tactical gear before Bevers was killed.

Some believe the suspect had a feminine sway, walked with a possible injury to the right leg or foot. To this day, that person's identity remains a mystery, a fact that bothers Johnson.

Police has not offered any theories into why Bevers was killed, and so far no tips in the case have paid off.

Earlier this year Midlothian police assigned a new detective to the case, hoping a fresh set of eyes might turn up something that could break the case.



Bevers' family and friends were questioned in the case, they are not considered suspects.

Police say they still get tips, but hope someone who knows something will come forward.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including local police, the FBI and the Texas Rangers are investigating. Police just hope the critical information comes to light soon.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call a specific tip line at 972-775-7624.

