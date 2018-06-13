2-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by a Car

A two-year-old girl was hit by a car Wednesday in Crowley just yards away from the city's police and fire departments.

The girl was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth where she died from her injuries.

The accident occurred at 11:05 a.m. in the 400 block of South Oak Street, according to a City of Crowley spokesperson. Meanwhile, the Crowley Police Department was holding its annual Bike Safety Rodeo in the Crowley Library parking lot, which is located at 409 South Oak Street.

Crowley officials said it is unclear at this time if the girl was on her way to attend the bike safety course.

The City of Crowley posted shortly after the incident on Facebook that the Bike Safety Rodeo had been canceled and asked residents to avoid the area, which includes the city's recreation center.

After police cleared the scene, the recreation center and the library remained closed for the rest of the day Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.