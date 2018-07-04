2 Wounded in Shooting at Grapevine Apartment

Two people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Grapevine Tuesday night, police say. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Two people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Grapevine Tuesday night, police say.

According to police, officers found four bullets fired into the door of an apartment unit in the 3100 block of Mustang Drive shortly after 8 p.m. About 30 minutes later, a second shooting was reported at the Encore Apartments across the street, where someone fired several shots through the closed door of the apartment.

Two people inside that apartment, a man and a woman, were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine with gunshot wounds. The man's injuries were not considered life threatening, but the woman underwent surgery.

Two other people inside the apartment were not hurt.

Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

Police believed the shooter knew the victims and targeted people inside both apartment units. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

