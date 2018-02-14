2 Hurt in Pappadeaux Shooting on Fat Tuesday

Two people were wounded after an argument led to a shooting at a Pappadeaux restaurant in Duncanville Tuesday night, police say. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

Two people were wounded after an argument led to a shooting at a Pappadeaux restaurant in Duncanville Tuesday night, police say.

Police said a confrontation inside the restaurant spilled onto the patio of the restaurant in the 800 block of East U.S. 67 shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators said one of the men involved in the disturbance pulled out a gun and began opening fire, striking two men. The suspected gunman drove away with a woman before police arrived, officials said.



Police said both wounded men were recovering at Methodist Central Hospital Wednesday morning.



Images posted to social media showed a trail of blood and broken glass inside the restaurant.

"Scariest moment of my life," Summer Galvez wrote on Twitter. "Had to be at least initial 6 rounds. Once I was in the kitchen, I heard more rounds. We made it out the back door but people were saying not to go into the parking lot."

Galvez added that the bar was full of people celebrating Fat Tuesday.

Video Shaun White Wins Halfpipe Gold With Epic Final Run

Duncanville police said the confrontation appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

Detectives added that they are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman. Anyone with information can contact police at 972-707-3831.

