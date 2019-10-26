Two workers were stuck outside the 15th floor of a building in downtown Fort Worth on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019, officials say. The two people had been doing waterproofing on the outside of a building near Burnett and West 10th streets.

Two workers who were stuck on the side of a building in downtown Fort Worth on Saturday morning have been safely brought down, officials say.

The two people had been doing waterproofing on the outside of a building near Burnett and West 10th streets about 10:30 a.m. when something happened with rig they were using, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

The workers were close to the 15th floor of the building at the time.

Drivdahl said it appeared one of the rig’s two cables appeared to have slipped or gotten hung up. A photo posted by the department on social media showed one side of the rig hanging about a floor lower than the other side.

A second window washing rig was used to retrieve the workers who were brought down safely by 12:10 p.m., Drivdahl said.

No injuries were reported.