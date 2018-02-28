2 Victims in Critical Condition After House Fire in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Victims in Critical Condition After House Fire in Fort Worth

By Eline de Bruijn

Published at 10:18 AM CST on Feb 28, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    A man and a woman are in critical condition after a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, Fort Worth fire department officials say.

    Fort Worth fire crews pulled the two victims out of the home after responding at about 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Stewart Street, officials say.

    The victims were found unconscious and were taken to John Peter Smith and Texas Health Harris Methodist hospitals.

    The residents lost their two dogs in the fire, officials said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

