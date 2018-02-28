A man and a woman are in critical condition after a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, Fort Worth fire department officials say. (Published 6 hours ago)

2 Victims in Critical Condition After House Fire in Fort Worth

A man and a woman are in critical condition after a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, Fort Worth fire department officials say.

Fort Worth fire crews pulled the two victims out of the home after responding at about 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Stewart Street, officials say.

The victims were found unconscious and were taken to John Peter Smith and Texas Health Harris Methodist hospitals.

The residents lost their two dogs in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.