Driver Killed in One of Two Unrelated Fiery Crashes in Kaufman County
Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Officials Respond to 2 Semi-Trailer Accidents

    A truck driver was killed Monday in one of two unrelated fiery tractor-trailer crashes in Kaufman County.

    In a crash along U.S. Highway 80 service road near Forney, a tractor-trailer ran off the road and crashed into a creek near Pinson Road where it caught fire.

    The driver was carrying a load of paper, much of which spilled into the surrounding area.

    A tractor-trailer caught fire in Kaufman County Monday, July 8, 2019.
    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    The driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was killed in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the service road is closed to traffic.

    Another crash, this one at Interstate 20 and Farm-to-Market Road 429, involved a tractor-trailer carrying flammable liquids.

    The trailer caught fire and was allowed to burn out. Hazmat and several volunteer fire departments were at the scene to keep the fire from spreading beyond the trailer.

    While the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, overheated brakes may have started the fire.

    No injuries were reported in the second crash.

