Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, who attend Texas A&M University-Commerce, were shot during a robbery while on spring break in Miami.

Two college football players from Texas who were robbed and shot while in Miami on spring break over the weekend were recovering at a South Florida hospital.

Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, who attend Texas A&M University-Commerce, were shot just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Miami Police said. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they were still gathering details on the shooting and couldn't confirm an address where it happened.

The families of the students and the university released a joint statement Monday, saying they're focusing on their recovery and return to Texas.

"Our families are so grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that continue for Jay and Xavier," the statement read. "As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable."

"As an institution, we continue to focus on supporting the Bias and Morris families and all those associated with this horrific incident," the university's statement read.