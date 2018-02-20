Three students have been arrested for making threats at Arlington and Cedar Hill high schools.

Officers said a pair of 16-year-olds wrote threatening messages on Arlington High School property and social media.



The messages at the school read: "Im shoot this b***h up like Florida 12:15" and "You have 3 hours left till I shoot."



On social media, the message read: "I'm gonna shoot up the school" followed by several angry face emojis.



The teens were charged with making terroristic threats, which is a third degree felony.

The school's principal, Shaveer Dhalla, posted a letter to parents on the school's website, which reads as follows:

February 20, 2018



Dear Parents:



We are aware of several written threats and are working with the APD to investigate.



At this point, APD has no validity that these threats are credible.



Please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. Threats – whether written on school property, posted online or verbalized to others – will be thoroughly and immediately investigated. Anyone involved in making a threat will face disciplinary action and serious legal consequences through the APD.



If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact my office.



Sincerely,



Shahveer Dhalla



Principal

On Monday, a student at Cedar Hill High School was also arrested for making threatening statements, according to the school's principal.

The following letter was sent to parents:



Longhorn Family,



CHISD cares about the safety of our students and staff. Today, students reported that one of their fellow students was making threatening statements. After the CHISD Police Department investigated the matter, the student was arrested.



I’m proud that our students did the right thing and told administrators about the incident; this tells me they trust our staff. Additionally, I am pleased with the support we received from our police officers; they responded quickly and appropriately.



The high school has two police officers and six security staff members located on campus during school hours. Safety is a priority and we encourage our students to say something if they see something. I hope you will discuss this matter with your student and tell them to speak up should they ever have safety concerns.



Sincerely,



Michael McDonald

Cedar Hill, Principal

The names of the arrested students have not been released.

On Monday night, a 17-year-old female in Krum was arrested for making an "alarming statement" on social media.





In East Texas, three students at Carthage Junior High School were arrested Monday after making threats on social media over the weekend.

The juveniles are charged with terroristic threat and are being held in the Willoughby Juvenile Detention Center in Marshall.