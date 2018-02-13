2 Suspects at Large in Plano After Attempted Robbery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

2 Suspects at Large in Plano After Attempted Robbery

One of three suspects was trying to break into a resident’s vehicle and when the resident confronted the suspect, police say.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published at 8:39 AM CST on Feb 13, 2018 | Updated at 8:41 AM CST on Feb 13, 2018

    NBC 5 News

    Two suspects are still at large after an attempted break-in at a home in Plano, police say.

    One of three suspects was trying to break into a resident’s vehicle about 4 a.m., police say.  When the homeowner confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed a weapon at him, police say. The homeowner retreated and called 911, police say.

    The suspect fled in a white Jeep, which police say they located at a nearby convenience store. The Jeep drove away after seeing police, which started a chase on southbound U.S. 75 to Campbell Road.

    Three suspects got out of the Jeep and ran in three different directions.

    One was arrested, but the other two suspects are at large, police say.

    Police were searching the area.

