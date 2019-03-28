2 Students Robbed at Gunpoint: Garland Police

Garland police are investigating after two teenagers were robbed at gunpoint, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Garland police are investigating after two teenagers were robbed at gunpoint.

They said it happened on Hardy Drive and Dairy Road around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, weren't in school that day.

Police said a parent told them the teens were kept home because of a threat made against their school.

The teens were walking in their neighborhood when police said three men approached them, one with a handgun and another with a knife.

Police said the suspects demanded the teen's property so they handed over two cell phones.

The suspects then took off.

The teens went home and told a parent who came to the Garland police station to file a report.

"As of right now, our detectives are following up on video surveillance if there's anything that can help them identify who these suspects are," said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau.

Several students were recently robbed at gunpoint for their cell phones in the Oak Cliff area.

Two arrests were made.

While there may be more suspects in those cases, Garland police said there is no information linking those cases to the Monday’s incident.