2 Students Charged After Shooting Near Mesquite High School

Students at Mesquite High School will return to classes Friday after being locked down following a shooting at a bank near the campus Thursday afternoon. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

What to Know Two students confess to shooting; charged with deadly conduct.

Police say shooting started after an ongoing feud got heated Thursday.

Condition of injured person not known.

Two students detained Thursday after a shooting near Mesquite High School are being charged with deadly conduct.

Mesquite police said Friday that two students, 17-year-old Treveon Sims-Hubbard, of Mesquite, and 17-year-old Dwayne Lassai, of Seagoville, confessed to the shooting that took place outside a Wells Fargo Bank on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said an ongoing feud between several people got heated Thursday afternoon and that Sims-Hubbard and Lassai pulled out guns and began firing.

On Thursday, police said a witness to the shooting told police they saw two people run toward the school after the shooting and that they were seen entering the school on surveillance video. A lockdown Thursday afternoon was lifted after the pair had been taken into custody. Police said the pair were both being held on $15,000 bond each.

A person injured in the shooting, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.