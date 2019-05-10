2 Students Charged After Shooting Near Mesquite High School - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Students Charged After Shooting Near Mesquite High School

Two students face charge of deadly conduct after shooting near school

Published 19 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two students confess to shooting; charged with deadly conduct.

    • Police say shooting started after an ongoing feud got heated Thursday.

    • Condition of injured person not known.

    Two students detained Thursday after a shooting near Mesquite High School are being charged with deadly conduct.

    Mesquite police said Friday that two students, 17-year-old Treveon Sims-Hubbard, of Mesquite, and 17-year-old Dwayne Lassai, of Seagoville, confessed to the shooting that took place outside a Wells Fargo Bank on Thursday afternoon.

    Investigators said an ongoing feud between several people got heated Thursday afternoon and that Sims-Hubbard and Lassai pulled out guns and began firing.

    On Thursday, police said a witness to the shooting told police they saw two people run toward the school after the shooting and that they were seen entering the school on surveillance video. A lockdown Thursday afternoon was lifted after the pair had been taken into custody.  Police said the pair were both being held on $15,000 bond each.

    A person injured in the shooting, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

    The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

