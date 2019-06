Two people were found shot and killed at an apartment unit Friday morning in Dallas, police said. (Published 10 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Two people were found shot and killed at an apartment unit Friday morning in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the 7400 block of East Grand Road.

A male and female were found dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was available.