2 Shooting Suspects Arrested After Police Chase

Dallas police arrested two suspects who fled a shooting scene and led a police on a chase Thursday night.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and possibly a bouncer about 10:45 p.m. at a business in the 5400 block of Jim Miller Road, police said. The suspect vehicle led police on a chase until the driver lost control on the eastbound Interstate 30 service road near S. Buckner Boulevard.

One suspect took off on foot and was shortly captured by police. The second suspect, who was injured with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, stayed behind and was hospitalized.

No other information was released.