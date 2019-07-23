2 Reports of Men Following Minors in Irving

The four-door white car Irving police are looking for in connection with the report of a male following a minor on July 18, 2019.

Irving police say are looking for the men who followed two minors in Irving on Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl reported that a male followed her when she walked away from Irving High School on July 18. She ran into a restaurant, and the man followed her inside and watched her from a booth, according to Irving Police Department. The man was described as a Hispanic male with a beard, between 30 and 40 years old and drove a black pickup truck.

On the same day, a 17-year-old girl reported that a man asked if she needed a ride when she walked in the 900 block of North O'Connor Road, according to police. The man demanded she get in the car when the teen refused, police said. She ran to Irving High School and reported the incident. The man was described as a black male with a light complexion, wore sunglasses and drove a white car.

No weapons were reported. It is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Investigator Gorski at 972-721-3607 or dgorski@cityofirving.org and reference case #19-16126.

Call 911 or 972-237-1010 (the department's non-emergency number) to report suspicious activity.