Police responding to a shooting in the 9500 block of Alta Mira Drive in Dallas, Texas, on July 28, 2019.

Two people were found dead in a neighborhood on the east side of White Rock Lake Sunday, police say.

Dallas police said they responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Alta Mira Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers discovered one man and one woman, both between 60 and 70 years old, with gunshot wounds, police said.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

3 Dead in Shooting at Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif.