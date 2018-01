Police in Cleburne are investigating after they say two people were found dead inside a home.

Officers were ask to stop by a home in the 900 block of Euclid Saturday afternoon.

Once they arrived, they found the two people dead inside the home. Their names have not been released until family members can be notified.

Police say they is no immediate threat to the public, but say the case is still under investigation.



