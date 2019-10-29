2 People Arrested After Gas Station Deadly Armed Robbery

Police say Ashraf Lakhani was shot to death during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lewisville overnight Friday.

Lewisville police say two people have been arrested for the deadly shooting of a convenience store clerk.

In February, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Valero gas station on the 300 block of East Corporate Drive. According to police, a customer interrupted a robbery and found Ashraf Lakhani lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Medical City Plano where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Jamarque Jamez Washington on Sunday in San Antonio. He has been connected to a deadly shooting in San Antonio last year. Evidence collected at the San Antonio crime scene, and at a crime scene in Houston, linked Washington to the murder of Lakhani. He remains behind bars in San Antonio.

Detectives then identified a second suspect as 21-year-old Kwame Juwanzaa Mickels. Officers found Mickels at an apartment in Carrollton and took him into custody on Monday. He later confessed to his role in Lakhani's murder. He has been charged with capital murder and is being held in the Lewisville jail on $100,000 bond.

In November 2018, Suresh “Sam” Shah, the owner of a liquor store in the shopping center next to the Valero gas station, was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the parking lot. Police say the two men arrested in Lakhani's murder are not believed to be suspects in Shah's murder.