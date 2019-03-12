A man was killed and another hurt when they were struck by a vehicle while walking inside a parking garage at NorthPark Center mall Monday night, police say.

According to a police news release, it happened at about 10 p.m. as the men walked on the second floor of the Nordstrom parking garage, where a 28-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed.

One of the victims who was hit, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 41-year-old man walking with him was knocked over the wall and onto the street below, the release said. He was hospitalized with several injuries, police said.

The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the release said.

The identity of the deceased will be released following the notification of next of kin, police said.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.