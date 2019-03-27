2 North Texas Police Canines Succumb to Illness

Police K9s Cross of Waxahachie, left, and Rex of Greenville, both succumbed to illnesses after each served their city for at least six years.

Two different North Texas police departments lost their K9s to disease Monday, police said in separate statements Wednesday.

In Greenville, police said they decided to put down 8-year-old Rex, whose health had been "rapidly declining" for three months due to inflammatory bowel disease.

Police said veterinarians prescribed Rex an aggressive treatment regimen, but his body did not respond as they hoped.

"It was apparent that Rex was suffering and his quality of life could no longer be preserved," said the department's K9 handler, officer Robert Pemberton.

Rex had served as the Greenville Police Department's K9 since December 2012. Police said he passed away with his human family by his side.

The Waxahachie Police Department lost police K9 Cross, a seven-year veteran of the force, on Monday.

A veterinarian found a lump on Cross' side and diagnosed him with an advanced stage of cancer. Police said it was obvious that Cross was suffering, so they made the decision to put him down.

Cross was trained in both narcotics detection and apprehension. Police said he had a personality that allowed him to interact with children and let them pet him, before putting on his "work face" and going after the toughest criminals.

Cross was the partner of Cpl. Chance Huckabee.

"Cross was a truly valuable asset to the department. He loved his work because to him, it was just play," police chief Wade Goolsby said. "He was a great partner for Corporal Huckabee and we will truly miss him."

There will be a small, public memorial service for Cross on Monday, April 4 at 4 p.m. at the Waxahachie Police Department, located at 630 Farley Street.