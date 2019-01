Fans of Buc-ee's will find two reasons to celebrate in 2019, with locations in Melissa and Royse City expected to open this year.

The gas station company (that's so much more than a gas station) has been steadily growing across Dallas-Fort Worth. Buc-ee's currently operates travel centers in Fort Worth, Terrell and Denton, and more than two-dozen exist south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Go here to read the rest of the article from our media partners The Dallas Morning News.