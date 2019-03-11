6-Month-Old Boy Dies After Mom Falls Asleep With Him in Tub: Fort Worth Fire - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

6-Month-Old Boy Dies After Mom Falls Asleep With Him in Tub: Fort Worth Fire

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6-Month-Old Boy Dies After Mom Falls Asleep With Him in Tub: Fort Worth Fire
    NBC 5

    A 6-month-old boy drowned after his mother fell asleep with him in the tub at a home in Fort Worth early Monday morning, fire officials said.

    Firefighters responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of Shalon Drive.

    "A 6-month-old male twin was in the bath with mom when she fell asleep," police said in a statement. "When mom awoke the baby was under water and was unresponsive."

    The baby was hospitalized at Cook Children's where he was pronounced dead.

    Child Protective Services has been notified and an officer is with the other baby, fire officials said.

    Emergency crews remained at the scene of the home.

    No other information was available.

    Clarification: Initially, officials said the baby was 2 months old, but he is 6 months old.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices