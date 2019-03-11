A 6-month-old boy drowned after his mother fell asleep with him in the tub at a home in Fort Worth early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of Shalon Drive.

"A 6-month-old male twin was in the bath with mom when she fell asleep," police said in a statement. "When mom awoke the baby was under water and was unresponsive."

The baby was hospitalized at Cook Children's where he was pronounced dead.

Child Protective Services has been notified and an officer is with the other baby, fire officials said.

Emergency crews remained at the scene of the home.

No other information was available.

Clarification: Initially, officials said the baby was 2 months old, but he is 6 months old.