Two people are unaccounted for after a 2-story home was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning near Benbrook Lake.

Firefighters were called to the home along the 5800 block of Bear Creek Drive East before 4 a.m.

Neighbors said the residents, an elderly woman and her adult son, haven't been seen since before the fire. Some neighbors tried kicking in the door to search the home, but the flames were too intense, witnesses said. Police have not verified these reports as of this writing.

NBC 5 has calls to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Benbrook police and fire officials for more information.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.