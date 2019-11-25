2 Men in Custody After Multiple Police Chases in Mesquite - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Men in Custody After Multiple Police Chases in Mesquite

Two men are in custody after two separate police chases Sunday night in Mesquite

By Hannah Jones

Published 17 minutes ago

    Mesquite Police Department

    Two men are in custody after two different police chases in Mesquite Sunday night.

    According to the Mesquite Police Department, a patrol unit attempted a traffic stop of a driver suspected of driving under the influence on Interstate 30 near Motley Drive just before 11 p.m.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle would not pull over and a chase ensued.

    The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes as officers followed the suspect through Dallas, police said. 

    Mesquite police said the chase ended when the driver pulled into the driveway of his own residence in the 1000 block of Westmoreland Road and surrendered to police. 

    According to the Mesquite Police Department, a second chase began at approximately 1:20 a.m. when a patrol officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle with an out of date registration at the intersection of North Galloway Avenue and Wooded Lake Drive.

    Police said the driver would not cooperate and tried to flee the scene.

    Officers pursuit lasted about 25 minutes as officers followed the driver through downtown Dallas, police said. The chase ended in front of a bail bond office at Reunion Boulevard and Riverfront Boulevard, down the street from the Dallas County Jail.

    The suspects from both incidents were taken into custody by police. 

