Fort Worth police are searching for three men who are suspected of stealing $3,300 in fragrances in two incidents that police say happened within a week.

The men were seen leaving a Walgreens at 4324 Golden Triangle Blvd. on Dec. 23 at about 11 p.m. with $1,800 in fragrances, police said.

On Dec. 29, they were seen at 12 p.m. at a Walgreens at 4500 N. Tarrant Parkway leaving with an additional $1,500 in fragrances, police said.

During both incidents, the men pried open the display case, filled two baskets with the fragrances and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items, police said.

The men were seen leaving both stores in a blue Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4692.