2 Men Killed in Dallas County Wrong-Way Crash: Police

Published at 8:28 AM CST on Jan 1, 2018

    A man driving the wrong way on Interstate 35E in southern Dallas County collided with an SUV, killing both drivers shortly after midnight, police say.

    According to police, a man was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate when he collided head-on with a 2012 Ford Expedition near Wheatland Road at about 12:30 a.m.

    The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old man, was transported to a hospital where he died.

    At the time of writing, the identity of the 34-year-old man was not released, pending notification of next of kin. The Hyundai driver's identity was unknown, police said.

    No further information was immediately available.

