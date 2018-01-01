A man driving the wrong way on Interstate 35E in southern Dallas County collided with an SUV, killing both drivers shortly after midnight, police say.

According to police, a man was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate when he collided head-on with a 2012 Ford Expedition near Wheatland Road at about 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old man, was transported to a hospital where he died.

At the time of writing, the identity of the 34-year-old man was not released, pending notification of next of kin. The Hyundai driver's identity was unknown, police said.

No further information was immediately available.