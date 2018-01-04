2 Men Die in Shootout at Vacant Garland Home: Police

Two men have died following a shootout inside a vacant home in Garland Wednesday night, police say.

Investigators learned two groups of people had decided to meet at a vacant home on the 6500 block of Glenmoor Drive. The confrontation led to a shootout between the groups, police said.

One man was found shot and killed at the home. A second man was driven to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Sunnyvale, where he died shortly after arriving, police said.



Investigators were questioning three witnesses at the hospital to determine what led up to the shooting and identities the people involved.

Officers added that they are searching for more witnesses to question. No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made, police said.



The identities of the deceased victims have not been released.

