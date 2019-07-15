2 Men Arrested After Sunday Night Car Chase

Casey Hickman (left) and Quote Amyson (right) were arrested in Dallas, Texas after a car chase on July 14, 2019.

Officers in Garland arrested two men who police say attempted to break into a vehicle, before leading authorities on a four-city chase Sunday night.

Garland police said a witness told them they saw a man trying to break into a vehicle in the 2200 block of Monarch Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

When the men fled the scene in a white SUV, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said. Instead, the two men led Garland police on a chase through Garland, Richardson, Plano and Dallas.

The pursuit finally came to an end in in the 17300 block of Preston Road in Dallas, police said.

The driver of the SUV and the passenger were both arrested at the end of the chase, police said. Police charged Casey Hickman, 19, with evading arrest in a vehicle, while Quote Amyson, 19, faces a charge of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle.