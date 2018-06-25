Two people were killed and a third person who was injured was pulled from the wreckage of a plane crash that was headed to Detroit from Houston, police said.



Three people were on the small plane when it went down near Coleman A. Young International Airport. Police on the scene say the plane took off from Houston and made a stop before heading to Detroit, NBC affiliate WDIV reported.

A man who heard the crash was able to pull one person from the burning wreckage. The two other people did not survive.

The survivor was coherent and speaking when officials arrived, police said.



No one on the ground was hurt. The plane damaged a power line, struck a tree and caught fire, police said.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot did report landing gear issues moments before the crash.