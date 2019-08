Two people were killed late Sunday when two vehicles collided in rural Johnson County, officials say. (Published 45 minutes ago)

2 Killed When Vehicles Collide in Rural Johnson County

Two people were killed late Sunday when two vehicles collided in rural Johnson County, officials say.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. along Texas-171 between Godley and Cresson, near County Road 1233.

Initial reports indicated the incident involved two vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.

No further details were available.