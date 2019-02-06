2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at San Antonio Apartment

Police in San Antonio are searching for a man who kicked down the door of an apartment and shot four people, killing two of them, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Responding officers Tuesday night found a man and woman deceased in the apartment in the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard. The victims were aged in their early 30s or late 40s, WOAI-TV reported.

Two other women had gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said the suspected gunman was more than 6-feet tall. McManus suggested the shooting was not random.

No further information was released.