2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at San Antonio Apartment - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at San Antonio Apartment

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at San Antonio Apartment

    Police in San Antonio are searching for a man who kicked down the door of an apartment and shot four people, killing two of them, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police in San Antonio are searching for a man who kicked down the door of an apartment and shot four people, killing two of them, police say.

    Responding officers Tuesday night found a man and woman deceased in the apartment in the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard. The victims were aged in their early 30s or late 40s, WOAI-TV reported.

    Two other women had gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

    San Antonio police chief William McManus said the suspected gunman was more than 6-feet tall. McManus suggested the shooting was not random.

    Courthouse Closed After Lawyer Arrives With Bed Bugs

    [DFW] Courthouse Closed After Lawyer Arrives With Bed Bugs

    Oklahoma's Rogers County Courthouse shut down for emergency decontamination after a lawyer arrives with bed bugs "falling out of his clothing."

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019)

    No further information was released.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices