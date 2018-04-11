2 Killed, 2 Hurt After Fiery Crash in West Dallas

Two people were killed and two others hurt after a fiery crash in West Dallas Tuesday night.

The crash was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Canada Drive and Ladd Street, where a pickup truck and an SUV collided.

The woman driving the SUV and a passenger in the pickup were pronounced deceased at a hospital. The driver of the truck and a passenger in the SUV were transported to hospitals, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Firefighters said witnesses of the crash were able to pull some of the wounded from the vehicles.

It's not clear what caused the collision.

No further information was released.

