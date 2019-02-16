1 Dead After Shooting Outside North Fort Worth Dairy Queen

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting outside a Dairy Queen in North Fort Worth early Saturday evening, police say.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a Dairy Queen in the 8600 block of North Beach Street, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said both of the people injured were taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition. Fort Worth police followed up with an update just before 7 p.m. that said one of the people shot had died.

Police said they had not located the shooter as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.