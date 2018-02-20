Three people were hospitalized after a storm tore through Johnson County and left several homes damaged, officials said. (Published 3 hours ago)

Three people were hospitalized after a strong storm tore through Johnson County early Tuesday morning, spawning an EF-0 tornado and damaging several homes, officials said.



Two women were rescued from their damaged home and were hospitalized after the storms hit between Godley and Joshua.

One of the two women was transported in serious to critical condition. A third person was hospitalized after a tree fell on them. Their condition is unknown.

While doing a damage assessment Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed a brief EF-0 tornado touched down west of Joshua. More details on that tornado are expected to be released soon.



Texas Sky Ranger Surveys Storm Damage

Johnson County Emergency Management said Tuesday afternoon that a small second area of damage was spotted near County Road 803 and Farm-to-Market Road 917 where trees were twisted and a roof had been blown off a structure.



NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said powerful storms brought 50-60 mph winds to the area at about 3:45 a.m.

Neighbors went outside after the strong gusts of wind and rain and noticed their neighbor's home was damaged.

Neighbor Jennifer Chezem was one of the first to look for the women at the home.



"We asked her where her mother was and she pointed to the direction of the back room of the house," Chezem said. "So we went to go to try to find her and we were able to locate her foot and my husband was able to start digging debris off of her to get her out."

When fire crews arrived, they found the residents but had to get them out quickly and without harming them, Chief James Woolard said.

Both women were hospitalized.



Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed several homes severely damaged or flipped upside down.

"This is the most extensive damage we've seen," Woolard said.

No other injuries were reported in the area, Woolard said.

Woolard said neighbors of the victims were a huge help and are watching their animals while they are treated at the hospital.