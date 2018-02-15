2 Injured After Semi-Truck Crashes Into DART Train

Two people were injured after a semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit a DART train near the West End Station on Pacific Avenue in downtown Dallas Thursday morning, DART officials said.

A passenger and train operator were injured in the crash, which happened about 6:30 a.m., but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, DART officials said. The driver tried to flee the scene.

The accident has been cleared and trains are resuming services through downtown Dallas.

All rail lines are expecting delays.

For more updates on services, go here.

