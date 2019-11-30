2 Injured After Dallas Officer Ran Red Light: Police

Two people were injured when a Dallas police officer ran a red light and was hit at an intersection, police say.

The officer had responded about 4:40 a.m. to a call on South Buckner Boulevard. When the call was cancelled, the officer turned off his emergency equipment and kept driving southbound on Buckner, police said.

The officer ran the red light at Elam Road and was hit on the driver’s side by another person who had been driving westbound and had a green light, police said.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

