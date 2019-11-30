2 Injured After Dallas Officer Ran Red Light: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

2 Injured After Dallas Officer Ran Red Light: Police

Both the officer and the other driver had minor injuries

By Claire Cardona

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Injured After Dallas Officer Ran Red Light: Police

    Two people were injured when a Dallas police officer ran a red light and was hit at an intersection, police say.

    The officer had responded about 4:40 a.m. to a call on South Buckner Boulevard. When the call was cancelled, the officer turned off his emergency equipment and kept driving southbound on Buckner, police said.

    The officer ran the red light at Elam Road and was hit on the driver’s side by another person who had been driving westbound and had a green light, police said.

    Both the officer and the other driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

    London Bridge Stabbing Suspect Detained and Shot

    [NATL] London Bridge Stabbing Suspect Detained and Shot

    (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) A suspect of a stabbing attack in London was shot and killed by police. British authorities say several people were injured in a stabbing attack before a suspect was detained.

    (Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices