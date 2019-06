Two people were hurt early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home on Fort Worth's north side. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Two people were hurt early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home on Fort Worth's north side.

At about 2 a.m. a driver lost control and crashed into the house along the 3400 block of Oscar Avenue, according to a Fort Worth fire official. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control.

A teenage woman living inside the house had a head injury, authorities said. The driver was hospitalized.

Firefighters said the crash left the home uninhabitable.

