Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a strip club in Fort Worth Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded about 2:30 a.m. at a club at 2345 Meacham Blvd. in northern Fort Worth. Police say it appears a disturbance occurred in the parking lot and the suspected shooters fled the scene.

Officers found one person shot in the thigh and the other person shot in the abdomen and thigh, police said.

Both were hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

No arrests were made.